Kathmandu, 17 March :An American national has been found dead at a hotel room in Pokhara. According to Kaski District Police Office, seventy-year-old Mark Schonefeld was found dead at his hotel room in Dihikopatan this morning. He was staying in the hotel since last week. The body has been sent to Gandaki Zonal Hospital for autopsy and further investigation into the case is underway.

