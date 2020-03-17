Baluwatar land scam: Special Court orders Poudel to custody

Kathmandu, 17 March : The Special Court on Monday sent the then Section Officer of Dilli Bazar Land Revenue Office Krishna Prasad Poudel to custody in connection to Lalita Niwas land scam. A divison bench of Shivaraj Adhikari and Chandra Bahadur Saru issued the order. According to Special Court Deputy Record Keeper Indra Kumar Khadka, Poudel was sent to custody for further investigations. The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has registered the case at the Special Court against 175 persons for their involvement in the Lalita Niwas land scam.This piece has been well covered in all media including encouraging anti-corruption drive and prompt service delivery.

People’s News Monitoring Service