  • Tuesday 17th March 2020
People's Review

Baluwatar land scam: Special Court orders Poudel to custody

  • Published on: March 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 March : The Special Court on Monday sent the then Section Officer of Dilli Bazar Land Revenue Office Krishna Prasad Poudel to custody in connection to Lalita Niwas land scam. A divison bench of Shivaraj Adhikari and Chandra Bahadur Saru issued the order. According to Special Court Deputy Record Keeper Indra Kumar Khadka, Poudel was sent to custody for further investigations. The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has registered the case at the Special Court against 175 persons for their involvement in the Lalita Niwas land scam.This piece has been well covered in all media including  encouraging anti-corruption drive and prompt service delivery.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

