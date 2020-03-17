  • Tuesday 17th March 2020
People's Review

Fair price shops to be operated to ensure supply of essential commodities

  • Published on: March 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 March : As the fear of  coronavirus has loomed large across the country and restricted border movements is in place, the government has decided to open some fair price shops to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities discourage black marketing and curb  artificial shortage.

    Lekh Raj Bhatta,  Minister for  Industry, Commerce and Supplies,in course of interacting with lawmakers during a meeting of the Industry, Commerce, Labour and Consumer Interest Committee of the House of Representatives today informed that the government would operate such shops during the annual Dashain-Tihar festivals. He informed that the government-run companies, like Food Management and Trading Company and Salt Trading Corporation, would operate such shops in the next few days. The shops would sell salt, sugar, rice, lentils, cooking gas and induction stoves among others.In addition, the government would also operate mobile fair price shops across the country.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    American national found dead
    American national found dead
    Fair price shops to be operated to ensure supply of essential commodities
    Fair price shops to be operated to ensure supply of essential commodities
    Transitional justice body makes public list of over 2500 disappeared persons
    Transitional justice body makes public list of over 2500 disappeared persons
    Insurance Authority Nepal in the offing
    Insurance Authority Nepal in the offing
    Ambassador Lilamani Poudel returning home
    Ambassador Lilamani Poudel returning home
    Mom daughter death case,curfew in Panauti
    Mom daughter death case,curfew in Panauti
    Mom, daughter killed in Banepa road mishap
    Mom, daughter killed in Banepa road mishap
    Baluwatar land scam: Special Court orders Poudel to custody
    Baluwatar land scam: Special Court orders Poudel to custody
    All 467 individuals examined so far, test negative for COVID-19
    All 467 individuals examined so far, test negative for COVID-19
    Govt briefs diplomatic community
    Govt briefs diplomatic community

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology