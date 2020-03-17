Fair price shops to be operated to ensure supply of essential commodities

Kathmandu, 17 March : As the fear of coronavirus has loomed large across the country and restricted border movements is in place, the government has decided to open some fair price shops to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities discourage black marketing and curb artificial shortage.

Lekh Raj Bhatta, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies,in course of interacting with lawmakers during a meeting of the Industry, Commerce, Labour and Consumer Interest Committee of the House of Representatives today informed that the government would operate such shops during the annual Dashain-Tihar festivals. He informed that the government-run companies, like Food Management and Trading Company and Salt Trading Corporation, would operate such shops in the next few days. The shops would sell salt, sugar, rice, lentils, cooking gas and induction stoves among others.In addition, the government would also operate mobile fair price shops across the country.

