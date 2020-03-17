Govt briefs diplomatic community

Kathmandu, 17 March : Amid growing fears of coronavirus,the Government has expressed commitment to extending all necessary supports, within the maximum extent of our capacity, to the diplomatic community for the protection of their staff and the family members living in Nepal.This includes the staff of the UN agencies, development partners and other foreign entities working in Nepal and their family members. Briefing to the diplomatic community and development partners in Kathmandu on Monday about the preparedness against coronavirus and its possible socio-economic impacts in Nepal, the Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi said while briefing diplomatic community in the Foreign Ministry yesterday adding that there was no problem in health security for the international community.

Foreign Secretary Bairagi apprised further, “Their safety and security is our utmost priority. In keeping with the provisions of relevant international instruments and the established practices, I would like to assure you all that the life, property and dignity of the diplomatic community and international staff will be protected in all circumstances, including in time of emergency. We appreciate your understanding and continued cooperation in this regard. ” Similarly, the high-level officials of the Health and Population Ministry, Finance Ministry, Home Ministry and Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation informed the diplomatic community and development partners about various issues including hospitals, emergency service, awareness, hygiene, health workers and training, equipment, impacts made by corona virus on economy, visa, travel permission and health test in all border points including Tribhuvan International Airport.

People’s News Monitoring Service