Insurance Authority Nepal in the offing

Kathmandu,17 March : The government is all set to establish a new entity to regulate the insurance sector. Insurance Authority Nepal will be set up dissolving the existing Insurance Board. A bill relating to modernization, regulation and monitoring of the insurance sector is under consideration at Finance Committee of House of Representatives. The bill aimed at amendment and integration of insurance related has provisioned of a new entity in the form of Insurance Authority with full power and autonomy.

