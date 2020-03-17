  • Tuesday 17th March 2020
People's Review

MCC still at debate stage: Agni Sapkota

  Published on: March 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 March: Speaker Agniprasad Sapkota said that the debate on Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has been cornered from the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

    Sapkota said that MCC is still at the debate stage.

    Only after developing consensus on MCC in the ruling party, it will be the agenda of the Federal Parliament, he said at an interaction programme with journalists on Monday.

    Ruling Nepal Communist Party is divided on accepting MCC, American grant project. A section of the NCP leaders are of the view of amendment on its terms and condition.

    MCC was registered in the Parliament in July last year.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

