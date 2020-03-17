  • Tuesday 17th March 2020
People's Review

Mom daughter death case,curfew in Panauti

  • Published on: March 17, 2020

    • kathmandu, 17 March : The Panauti town in Kavrepalanchok district, around 30 km east of Kathmandu, has turned tense after a tipper hit killed a woman and her child on late Monday afternoon. The District Administration Office imposed a curfew in its bid to contain the situation. On Monday afternoon, the tipper  had hit Jani Maya Gole and her daughter Smarika at local Maneshwari Bus Park. Seriously injured in the accident, they had breathed their last during treatment at Scheer Memorial Hospital in Banepa. This is the follow-up of our previous post.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Mom daughter death case,curfew in Panauti
    Mom daughter death case,curfew in Panauti
    Mom, daughter killed in Banepa road mishap
    Mom, daughter killed in Banepa road mishap
    Baluwatar land scam: Special Court orders Poudel to custody
    Baluwatar land scam: Special Court orders Poudel to custody
    All 467 individuals examined so far, test negative for COVID-19
    All 467 individuals examined so far, test negative for COVID-19
    Govt briefs diplomatic community
    Govt briefs diplomatic community
    Nominal decline on petroleum price
    Nominal decline on petroleum price
    MCC still at debate stage: Agni Sapkota
    MCC still at debate stage: Agni Sapkota
    Toxic hooch death toll reaches 21
    Toxic hooch death toll reaches 21
    Upper Tamakoshi nears completion
    Upper Tamakoshi nears completion
    OAG directs police to distribute impounded masks
    OAG directs police to distribute impounded masks

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology