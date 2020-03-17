Mom daughter death case,curfew in Panauti

kathmandu, 17 March : The Panauti town in Kavrepalanchok district, around 30 km east of Kathmandu, has turned tense after a tipper hit killed a woman and her child on late Monday afternoon. The District Administration Office imposed a curfew in its bid to contain the situation. On Monday afternoon, the tipper had hit Jani Maya Gole and her daughter Smarika at local Maneshwari Bus Park. Seriously injured in the accident, they had breathed their last during treatment at Scheer Memorial Hospital in Banepa. This is the follow-up of our previous post.

People’s News Monitoring Service