Banepa, 17 March : A woman and her daughter were killed in a road mishap at Maneshwori bus park at Panauti Municipality-5 of Kavrepalanchowk on Monday.The deceased have been identified as Junimaya Gole, 26, of Khanikhola Rural Municipality-1 and her three-year-old daughter Smarika Tamang. Both of them died while undergoing treatment at Banepa-based Sheer Memorial Hospital, according to police.