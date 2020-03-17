  • Tuesday 17th March 2020
Nominal decline on petroleum price

  Published on: March 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 March: The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has reduced the price of petroleum products just by 2 rupees, whereas, the Indian Oil Corporation has send the tariff by reducing 7.72 rupees per litre.

    NOC immediately inclines price of petroleum products along with rise on petroleum products in the international market, however, it has not reduced the price in accordance to the international price.

    Presently petroleum price has declined by 68 percent in the international market. However, the new tariff introduced by NOC is just 10 percent decline on its previous tariff, reports Naya Patrika daily.

    NOC, the government undertaking, is found taking maximum profit by exploiting consumers. It is expected that NOC is earning one billion rupees in 15 days.

    People's News Monitoring Service

     

