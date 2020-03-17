Transitional justice body makes public list of over 2500 disappeared persons

Kathmandu,17 March :The transitional justice body-the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons (CIEDP) has publicized a list of 2,506 disappeared persons by the state security personnel and the then CPN-Maoist party during the decade-long armed rebellion. According to CIEDEP, Bardiya of Province 5 tops the list with 254 cases of disappearance while Dang is in the second position with 128 cases, Rolpa and Rukum have only 45 and 97 cases respectively.The list was prepared on the basis of the complaints that CIEDP received since its establishment in 2015.

People’s News Monitoring Service