A mother saves her child from claws of leopard

By Our Reporter

A woman in Tanahun has set an example of motherhood by rescuing her infant daughter from the jaws of a leopard.

Indira Neupane of Bankewaki, Shuklagandaki Municipality – 3 ran behind the leopard that snatched her 21-month-old daughter and literally pulled her out of its mouth on Monday. The leopard had entered Neupane’s house at 7 PM and carried away her child.

“I only thought about saving my daughter,” she recounted that fateful evening, “I didn’t care if I died. All I wanted was to save my daughter.”

“The mother’s bravery is praiseworthy and deserves to be respected,” said Kisan Gurung, mayor of Shuklagandaki Municipality, commending Neupane.

The District Police Office, Tanahun, informed that the child was being treated at Pokhara’s Manipal Teaching Hospital for her injuries. It also said that the mother had suffered minor injuries during her struggle with the beast.