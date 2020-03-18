  • Wednesday 18th March 2020
Citizens Bank launches two attractive saving schemes

  • Published on: March 18, 2020

    • By Our Reporter

    Citizens Bank International Ltd has launched “Citizens’ Protected Saving Account” and “Citizens’ Salary Saving Account” with an attractive interest offer to its clients.
    Under the Citizens’ Protected Saving Account scheme, clients can open account with Rs 5000 minimum deposit enjoying 6.5 percent of interest along with health insurance worth 50 thousand rupees (hospital expenditure) and accidental insurance worth five hundred thousand rupees in case of accidental death of the client.
    Accordingly, the Citizens’ Salary Saving Account can be opened with zero balance with the offer of 6.5 percent interest on daily deposit basis, which is highly beneficial for employees’ payroll account management.
    Additionally, employees will get 25 thousand rupees worth health insurance (hospital expenses) and upto three hundred thousand rupees worth accidental death insurance.

