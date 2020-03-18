Consumers fail to get gas

By Our Reporter

Although government has been claiming that there has not been shortage of gas in the market, many people have not found gas in the market.

Many people, especailly who purchase gas from the nearby vendors are not getting cooking gas as the distributors and dealers have not supplied the essential material regularly.

Sarala Sharma of Pepsicola is following her nearby sub-dealer to get Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), but the sub-dealer has been postponing the date to give her a cylinder of gas.

“I am continuously visiting the vendor, but he is deferring the date every day to give me the gas,” she said.

According to her, the vendor is not getting gas from the dealers as per the previous schedule and is postponing the deadline every day.

Sharma is a just an example, there are many consumers who are facing similar ordeals despite the Nepal Oil Corporation’s claim to increase the supply of gas in the Kathmandu Valley.

NOC has claimed that it has been supplying more than 70,000 gas cylinders in the Kathmandu Valley on a daily basis for the last few days.

Sita Kattel of Gatthaghar said that she did not get Nepal gas cylinder even though she paid the local dealer a week ago.

“I paid the dealer expecting to get the gas in time as per his suggestion. I called him on Monday asking for gas, but he told me that it would take a few more days to get the gas,” she said.

Shanta Rana of Bhaisapati shared similar tale. She said that she did not get the cooking gas for the last two weeks despite visiting the nearest gas distributor several times.

President of Gas Dealers’ Association Nepal, Maheshwor Shrestha said that a large number of cooking gas cylinders were being supplied to the party palaces and canteens of police and army, which had resulted in the supply disorder.

The other day, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatta warned the gas traders that the government would intervene in the market if the shortage of gas continued.

He said that the government would take any measure to interfere in the market for ensuring the smooth supply of cooking gas to the consumers.

The demand of cooking gas had increased significantly in the market due to the fear of its shortage following the outbreak of the coronavirus.