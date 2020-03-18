Creating settlement in border to save Nepali territory: Aryal

Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal has pointed a need for creating settlements at the border areas to save Nepali land across the Nepal-India border.

“We have found from a study that some of the land which was historically ours is now in India,” she said while talking to a delegation from Kanchanpur district that came to the capital to submit an appeal about investigating the strip map of Kalilai and Kanchanpur, according to a statement issued by her secretary.

The delegation, including Minister for Water Supply Bina Magar, chair of Women and Social Committee at the Parliament, lawmakers Dipak Prakash Bhatta, Nara Bahadur Dhami and Bina Budhathoki, local representatives and local people, met Minister Aryal and submitted the appeal.

The delegation said that a strip map prepared by a joint survey team of Nepal and India had marked the border in a way that hundreds of hectare of Nepali land had gone to India. It demanded that a team of federal parliamentarians should go to the location to look into the issue.

Accepting the appeal, Minister Aryal suggested creating settlements along the border.

“Develop a plan to create settlement at the border. Coordinate among the local bodies and develop villages to occupy our land,” she said.

She also suggested building settlements of the landless people in those areas.

The delegation demanded cancellation of the strip-map prepared without the participation of people and people’s representatives, review the situation in the field, and find out the culprits and punish them.