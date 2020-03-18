  • Wednesday 18th March 2020
Govt decides to shut down schools and colleges

  • Published on: March 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 March : In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government has decided to close schools, colleges and childhood development centers till April 12. A meeting of the high-level government committee formed to prevent and contain the COVID-19 led by Deputy Prime Minister took a decision to this effect today . However, the meeting has decided not halt the SEE examination which is scheduled to begin from tomorrow. The committee said that health desks will be set up at the SEE examination centers and will not allow unnecessary gathering in each and every exam centers.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

