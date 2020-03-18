  • Wednesday 18th March 2020
People's Review

Home -made hooch kills five in Mahottari, locals suspect disease

  • Published on: March 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 March : Death of five persons in a span of three days at the then Manara village of Manarasiswa municipality-1 in the district has frightened the entire settlements. Though the doctors confirmed the death from excessive alcohol consumption,  the local people suspected doctor’s findings, saying they might have died from other causes.

    The dead identified as Brahmadev Mandal, 50, Ragho Mandal, 55, Sukha Chandra Mandal, 45, Bikas Mandal, 50, and Ganga Singh, 55, all of the locality had beforehand consumed locally brewed alcohol on March 10 on Holi, the festival of colours, said local people adding that they died at hospitals.Shashi Bhushan Chaudhary, chair of the municipality-1, said doctors involved in their treatment confirmed that they died from alcohol consumption.However, chief of Mahottari police office, Shyam Krishna Adhikari said they might have died from other cause. Regardless of whatever causes behind their death, the local people have been in constant fear following their death.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    SEE postponed until further notice
    SEE postponed until further notice
    Govt decides to shut down schools and colleges
    Govt decides to shut down schools and colleges
    Nepal to enforce travel ban from Friday
    Nepal to enforce travel ban from Friday
    Home -made hooch kills five in Mahottari, locals suspect disease
    Home -made hooch kills five in Mahottari, locals suspect disease
    Indian national arrested with six kilo hashish
    Indian national arrested with six kilo hashish
    Police seize one million masks
    Police seize one million masks
    Consumers fail to get gas
    Consumers fail to get gas
    Creating settlement in border to save Nepali territory: Aryal
    Creating settlement in border to save Nepali territory: Aryal
    PM Oli starts work
    PM Oli starts work
    A mother saves her child from claws of leopard
    A mother saves her child from claws of leopard

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology