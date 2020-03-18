Home -made hooch kills five in Mahottari, locals suspect disease

Kathmandu, 18 March : Death of five persons in a span of three days at the then Manara village of Manarasiswa municipality-1 in the district has frightened the entire settlements. Though the doctors confirmed the death from excessive alcohol consumption, the local people suspected doctor’s findings, saying they might have died from other causes.

The dead identified as Brahmadev Mandal, 50, Ragho Mandal, 55, Sukha Chandra Mandal, 45, Bikas Mandal, 50, and Ganga Singh, 55, all of the locality had beforehand consumed locally brewed alcohol on March 10 on Holi, the festival of colours, said local people adding that they died at hospitals.Shashi Bhushan Chaudhary, chair of the municipality-1, said doctors involved in their treatment confirmed that they died from alcohol consumption.However, chief of Mahottari police office, Shyam Krishna Adhikari said they might have died from other cause. Regardless of whatever causes behind their death, the local people have been in constant fear following their death.

People’s News Monitoring Service