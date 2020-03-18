  • Wednesday 18th March 2020
How long will RPP unification last?

  • Published on: March 18, 2020

    • By Our Reporter

    Two years after a division, Rastriya Prajatantra Party was unified last week by making three presidents—Pashupati Shumsher Rana, Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani and Kamal Thapa.
    Although all three presidents promised not to breach the party by touching the Gita at the request of the party activists, people have already started suspecting the sustainability of the unification because the RPP had set records in breaching the party right after the formation of the two pro-royalist parties after the political change of 1990.
    It is widely believed that the party would divide over the election symbol because Lohani and Rana prefer plough as symbol while Thapa wants cow as its election symbol. And if the plough was chose as its election symbol, leader Rajendra Lingden, the only RPP leader elected to the House of Representatives will breach the party for the election symbol of cow. Again disputes are likely during the unification of the sister organisations. Thus, it may not be wrong to predict that the party unification will not last long.

