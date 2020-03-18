  • Wednesday 18th March 2020
Indian police in uniform reach Dullu

  Published on: March 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu 18 March : Indian police in uniform were seen in Dullu, the headquarters of Dailekh district, on Tuesday. They are said to have come all the way to Dullu without taking permission from the related Nepali authorities.Indian police reportedly arrived here to arrest a Nepali national who is charged for stealing 50 lakh Indian rupees., an RSS dispatch ran yesterday. According to Dailekh CDO, Yubraj Kattel, the district administration will hold discussions in this regard. A four-member team led by Sub-Inspector Bijay Bibek had arrived Dullu last night and found strolling carefree in the district headquarters.

