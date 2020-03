By Our Reporter

Mahalaxmi Development Bank Ltd, under its corporate social responsibility programme, has installed P4 LED notice board at the Nepal Police’s Crime Division in Teku, Kathmandu.

The equipment was handed over by Bank’s chief executive officer Krishnaraj Lamichhane to Sahakul Bahadur Thapa, DIG at the Crime Division.

The Bank has hoped that the notice board would help to minimize criminal activities in the Valley.