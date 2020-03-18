  • Wednesday 18th March 2020
Malaysian company to invest in Mygdi hydro project

  • Published on: March 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 March  The Malaysian Serba Dinamik Company is going to invest in the 57.3-megawatt Myagdikhola Hydroelectricity Project to be constructed in Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality.The promoter Hydro Visual Pvt Ltd and Malaysian company have inked agreements to purchase shares, engineering and construction purposes. According to media reports, Dr Mohammad Abdullah from Serba and promoter company managing director Sushil Pokharel signed and exchanged the documents to implement the project.  The estimated cost of the project is 100 million US Dollars. The PPA agreement for the construction was signed in August in 2019.

