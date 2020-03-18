Man beats wife to death

Kathmandu, 18 March : An elderly woman has died after being beaten by her husband in Purnarbas municipality-8 of Mahottari district. According to police, 60-year-old Khanjuri Bayadi succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the beating by her husband. Safali Bayadi,63, hit his wife with a stick under influence of alcohol when she found severely injured was rushed to the hospital but she dieed .Safali has been taken into police custody .

People’s News Monitoring Service