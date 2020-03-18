  • Wednesday 18th March 2020
People's Review

Man beats wife to death

  • Published on: March 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 March : An elderly woman has died after being beaten by her husband in Purnarbas municipality-8 of Mahottari district. According to police, 60-year-old Khanjuri Bayadi succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the beating by her husband. Safali Bayadi,63, hit his wife with a stick under influence of alcohol when she found severely injured  was rushed to the hospital but she dieed .Safali has been taken into police custody .

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    SEE begins today amidst fear of COVID-19
    SEE begins today amidst fear of COVID-19
    Police seize one million masks
    Police seize one million masks
    Consumers fail to get gas
    Consumers fail to get gas
    Creating settlement in border to save Nepali territory: Aryal
    Creating settlement in border to save Nepali territory: Aryal
    PM Oli starts work
    PM Oli starts work
    A mother saves her child from claws of leopard
    A mother saves her child from claws of leopard
    COVID-19 to hit Nepal’s economy
    COVID-19 to hit Nepal’s economy
    Indian hegemony continues, police in uniform reach Dullu
    Indian hegemony continues, police in uniform reach Dullu
    How long will RPP unification last?
    How long will RPP unification last?
    Big bargaining!
    Big bargaining!

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology