  • Wednesday 18th March 2020
NCP secretariat meeting today

  • Published on: March 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 March: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat Meeting is scheduled for today at 4 pm at PM’s residence Baluatar.

    This is the first meeting since Prime Minister and party chairman KP Oli underwent kidney transplant surgery.

    PM Oli had held a meeting with party’s co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal at his residence on Tuesday. Following the meeting between the chairmen duo, the secretariat meeting has been called for today.

    Meanwhile, co-chairman Dahal has complained that he is confused on whether he is the executive chairman of the party or not. He has felt that his position of the executive chairman has been abducted again as PM Oli is one-sidedly taking decision in the party.

    PM Oli has not implemented the party’s decision to nominate Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly, Dahal has complained to the party colleagues, reports Jana Aastha vernacular weekly.

