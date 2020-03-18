Nepal to enforce travel ban from Friday

  • Wednesday 18th March 2020
    • Kathmandu, 18 March :Amid growing fear of spread of coronavirus, the government has decided to enforce travel ban to Nepal from Europe, West Asia and Gulf and Japan to be effective from Friday.The ban will also be applicable to those who wish to travel to Nepal transiting through the above mentioned regions and country. The travel ban will remain valid till April 15 for the time being. A high-level government panel formed to prevent and contain the COVID-19 took a decision to this effect today.

