  • Wednesday 18th March 2020
People's Review

NIC ASIA Remit and Legal Remit develop partnership

  • Published on: March 18, 2020

    • By Our Reporter

    NIC Asia Remit Ltd and Lumbini Group Pvt Ltd have signed an agreement for remittance payment in Nepal.
    As per the agreement, any remittance money sent through the Legal Remit in Australia can be received from NIC Asia Remit immediately.
    Clients can receive payment from any of the NIC Bank’s branches all over the country. Likewise, the remittance amount can be deposited at any of the bank’s account.
    NIC Asia is providing all kind of banking services including remittance payment service from its 319 branches, 107 extension counters, 58 branchless banking service units and above nine thousand service assistants all over the country.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    SEE begins today amidst fear of COVID-19
    SEE begins today amidst fear of COVID-19
    Police seize one million masks
    Police seize one million masks
    Consumers fail to get gas
    Consumers fail to get gas
    Creating settlement in border to save Nepali territory: Aryal
    Creating settlement in border to save Nepali territory: Aryal
    PM Oli starts work
    PM Oli starts work
    A mother saves her child from claws of leopard
    A mother saves her child from claws of leopard
    COVID-19 to hit Nepal’s economy
    COVID-19 to hit Nepal’s economy
    Indian hegemony continues, police in uniform reach Dullu
    Indian hegemony continues, police in uniform reach Dullu
    How long will RPP unification last?
    How long will RPP unification last?
    Big bargaining!
    Big bargaining!

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology