PM Oli starts work

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli was discharged from Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), Maharajgunj, Friday evening, 12 days after his admission for the second kidney transplant.

A big crowd had gathered at TUTH to see PM Oli, and he waved at the crowd before he was taken directly to his official residence at Baluwatar, where his father Mohan Prasad Oli received him.

He was discharged 10 days after his kidney transplant after he showed significant improvement in his condition. However, doctors involved in his treatment have, however, advised him to exercise caution while returning to his regular activities, but defied the advice by meeting leaders on Saturday and even participating in a video conference of SAARC leaders.

The prime minister underwent a kidney transplant at TUTH on March 4.

According to the hospital, the vital and lab parameters of the prime minister are normal.

His niece Samiksha Sangraula had donated her kidney to Oli.

PM Oli had undergone first kidney transplant in India in 2007. His decision to undergo the transplant in Nepal had boosted the confidence of the Nepali hospitals and doctors.

After his discharge PM Oli tweeted “After being in hospital for 12-long days, I have returned to my residence after kidney transplant.” He also thanked well-wishers in Nepal and abroad.