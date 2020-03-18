Police seize one million masks

By Our Reporter

Over one million face masks produced by an international supplier in Kathmandu were seized Sunday in a police action. This seizure showed how black-marketing has been thriving amidst the fear of COVID-19.

Acting upon a special police tip-off, a squad deployed from the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu, raided a godown located at Chandragiri Municipality-10, near Bishnumati Bridge. The godown was operated by Rohit Shrestha.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and spokesperson at the Police Range, Hobindra Bogati, the total number of seized masks was counted at 1,008,000.

Police also detained five black marketers including RDG International Supplier’s owner Suraj Goyal, temporarily residing at Kathmandu Metropolitan City-32. Police have also seized a vehicle Ba 7 Cha 7263.

Police have also arrested Indian national and owner of the Supplier Subash Maheshwori, 37, of Rajasthan, Tek Ram Shrestha, 30, of Khijadebi Gaunpalika-1 of Okhaldhunga district, Sanjay Regmi, 34, of Gadhimai Sub-metropolitan City-2 of Bara district, and Ajim Baks Miyan, 26, of Tandi Municipality-1 of Chitwan district.

Police have prepared to file a charge sheet under Black Market and Other Social Offence and Penalty Act, 2032.

DSP Bogati said that police on Sunday night detained them from Kapan height while their teams were found selling the masks at Rs. 31 to local medical shops.

According to the police, purchasing the masks at Rs. 31 from the whole sellers, retailers or the medical shops used to sell the goods to consumers at Rs. 50 per piece.

Police said that the seized medical masks cost Rs. 3.25 per piece during normal condition.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathmandu Police, Uttam Subedi said that the government had prepared to sell the seized masks from Sajha medical shops by clearing the legal formalities.