  • Wednesday 18th March 2020
Province 2 fails to get name

  • Published on: March 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 March: Yesterday’s Province Assembly of Province No 2 went voting for four times to get the name for the province but the province assembly was unable to bag two-thirds majority on any of the names proposed for the province.

    Nepali Congress had proposed “Mithila-Bhojpura”, Nepal Communist Party had proposed “Janaki” and ruling Socialist Party and Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) had proposed “Madhesh” as the province name and voting were held on different proposal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

