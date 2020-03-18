SEE begins today amidst fear of COVID-19

By Our Reporter

The annual Secondary Education Examination (SEE) is beginning today amidst the fear of coronavirus. The government has said that it will mobilise health workers at the examination centre to treat the potential patients of COVID-19 if found any.

This year 482,219 examinees from 1,995 examination centers across the country are appearing in the examination from March 19 to 30.

The government has also asked examinees appearing in the Secondary Education Examination to be careful about their personal health to avoid COVID-19 during examination period.

Issuing an appeal Tuesday, Minister for Education, Science and Technology (MOEST) Giriraj Mani Pokharel asked the examinees to use masks, not to shake hands with others and stay away from crowds.

Likewise, Minister Pokharel urged the guardians and other concerned stakeholders not to create crowds in and around examination centres so as to prevent risk of coronavirus infection.

In the statement, Minister Pokharel said the Ministry had already requested all 753 local levels to set up health desks with special priority to the SEE examinees.

The Minister further asked guardians and students not to run after any rumours regarding SEE. He said the Ministry had decided to conduct the examination in the previously fixed dates after holding discussions with the health experts, educational experts and high level committee of the government.

The Minister asked the schools and guardians not to crowd schools in the name of admission, entrance examination, annual programme and cultural programme for the next one month.

In the statement, Minister Pokharel said upon the completion of final examination 7,000,000 students studying from Grade I to IX would be at home for three weeks from Wednesday.