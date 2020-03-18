  • Wednesday 18th March 2020
People's Review

SEE: Every exam centre has health desk

  • Published on: March 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 March : Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Giriraj Mani Pokhrel, has appealed to all students appearing the Secondary Education Exam (SEE) to not panic but attend the exam without fear. Health desk has been set up at every exam centre, he shared.Urging everyone to be aware of the COVID-19, Minister Pokhrel however assured that adequate precaution and preparedness was maintained. So, there is no point getting panic, he stressed. He also reminded the students to pay heed to personal hygiene, use masks, and avoid handshake and gathering to stay away from the coronavirus and make SEE fear free.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    SEE begins today amidst fear of COVID-19
    SEE begins today amidst fear of COVID-19
    Police seize one million masks
    Police seize one million masks
    Consumers fail to get gas
    Consumers fail to get gas
    Creating settlement in border to save Nepali territory: Aryal
    Creating settlement in border to save Nepali territory: Aryal
    PM Oli starts work
    PM Oli starts work
    A mother saves her child from claws of leopard
    A mother saves her child from claws of leopard
    COVID-19 to hit Nepal’s economy
    COVID-19 to hit Nepal’s economy
    Indian hegemony continues, police in uniform reach Dullu
    Indian hegemony continues, police in uniform reach Dullu
    How long will RPP unification last?
    How long will RPP unification last?
    Big bargaining!
    Big bargaining!

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology