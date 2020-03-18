SEE: Every exam centre has health desk

Kathmandu, 18 March : Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Giriraj Mani Pokhrel, has appealed to all students appearing the Secondary Education Exam (SEE) to not panic but attend the exam without fear. Health desk has been set up at every exam centre, he shared.Urging everyone to be aware of the COVID-19, Minister Pokhrel however assured that adequate precaution and preparedness was maintained. So, there is no point getting panic, he stressed. He also reminded the students to pay heed to personal hygiene, use masks, and avoid handshake and gathering to stay away from the coronavirus and make SEE fear free.

