Tibetan lawyer honored for education campaign

Sangey Lhamo, 52, from the Tibet autonomous region, has dual identities: a lawyer with 30 years experience, and host of a popular video program educating the public on legal matters.

She is more recognized for her second identity and believes basic legal knowledge is necessary for everyone.

Sangey Lhamo works for a well-known law firm comprised of seven Tibetan lawyers, based in the regional capital Lhasa. Before that, she co-founded one of Tibet’s first legal firms.

“Tibet has experienced tremendous changes and I have benefited from the ever-increasing market that followed,” she said. “The rights and interests of Tibetans have been hard-won after Tibet abolished the feudal system. Farmers and herdsmen should learn to safeguard their interests under the law, and I’m willing to pay my dues to society by helping them as a lawyer.”

However, she says there is still a long way to go. In 2010, the lawyer began her decadelong campaign to popularize basic legal knowledge among locals.

From answering hotlines for those in search of legal assistance and writing blogs in Mandarin and Tibetan about legal knowledge, to hosting audio and video programs, Sangey Lhamo always manages to come up with ideas to reach a greater audience.

She especially cares about the female population who endured the worst suppression under the feudal system and gained unprecedented social status after Tibet’s peaceful liberation.

Sangey Lhamo gives priority to issues and disputes related to marriage in her weekly programs. Her most popular episodes are always followed by hundreds of likes and comments.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Sangey Lhamo for her hard work and dedication,” said one online comment in Tibetan.

Sangey Lhamo also answers legal inquiries online for her hundreds of followers.

Last year, the local government conferred upon her the title of Tibet’s Female Role Model, which she considers both an honor and an encouragement. “I hope my programs and blogs can serve as a legal reference for my fellow brothers and sisters when they have legal questions,” she said.

(China Daily)