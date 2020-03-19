  • Thursday 19th March 2020
ADB and UNDP partner with AEPC

  • Published on: March 19, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 19 March : Alternative Energy Promotion Center (AEPC), the focal agency for renewable energy promotion in the country under the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MoEWRI), and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a US$ 1.5 million agreement to promote renewable energy in Nepal.
    The grant, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), will be used to provide technical assistance under the off-grid component of South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Power Extension Project. Under this parnership, UNDP will also provide additional co-financing of US$ 0.8 million and technical support to AEPC through its Renewable Energy for Rural Livelihood (RERL) project. The agreement was signed today by AEPC Executive Director  Madhusudhan Adhikari and the Resident Representative of UNDP Ayshanie Medagangoda-Labe in the presence of ADB Country Director  Mukhtor Khamudkhanov.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

