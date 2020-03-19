Blackmarketeer arrested

Kathmandu,19 March : Police in Rajbiraj have arrested three persons on the charge of black-marketing petrol. According to District Police Office Saptari, Arun Chaudhary, Ali Hasan and Tej Narayan Bhagat were apprehended after they were found selling petrol Rs 120 per liter. Meanwhile, police have arrested two persons in Nepalgunj with two guns. The arrested are reported to have been engaged in smuggling.

