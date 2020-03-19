  • Thursday 19th March 2020
People's Review

Blackmarketeer arrested

  Published on: March 19, 2020

    • Kathmandu,19 March : Police in Rajbiraj have arrested three persons on the charge of black-marketing petrol. According to District Police Office Saptari, Arun Chaudhary, Ali Hasan and Tej Narayan Bhagat were apprehended after they were found selling petrol Rs 120 per liter. Meanwhile, police have arrested two persons in Nepalgunj with two guns. The arrested are reported to have been engaged in smuggling.

