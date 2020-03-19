“China out of danger, precaution needed to become safe from India”

Kathmandu, 19 March: China has proclaimed that she is out of danger from the coronavirus outbreak, precaution is needed to become safe from transmitting of the disease from India, said Ubaraj Khatiwada, minister and government’s spokesman.

Addressing regular press meet today at the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications, the Minister said that as India is highly alert on spread of the deadly disease, hopefully, the situation will be under control soon.

The Minister said that the government has initiated all efforts to keep its citizens safe from the COVID-19 disease.

People’s News Monitoring Service