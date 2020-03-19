  • Thursday 19th March 2020
People's Review

“China out of danger, precaution needed to become safe from India”

  • Published on: March 19, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 19 March: China has proclaimed that she is out of danger from the coronavirus outbreak, precaution is needed to become safe from transmitting of the disease from India, said Ubaraj Khatiwada, minister and government’s spokesman.

    Addressing regular press meet today at the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications, the Minister said that as India is highly alert on spread of the deadly disease, hopefully, the situation will be under control soon.

    The Minister said that the government has initiated all efforts to keep its citizens safe from the COVID-19 disease.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Manakamna Cable Car suspends service
    Manakamna Cable Car suspends service
    Govt to offer jobs under PMEP
    Govt to offer jobs under PMEP
    “China out of danger, precaution needed to become safe from India”
    “China out of danger, precaution needed to become safe from India”
    ADB and UNDP partner with AEPC
    ADB and UNDP partner with AEPC
    House session stalled till 26 March
    House session stalled till 26 March
    Parliamentary Committee issues10-point directives
    Parliamentary Committee issues10-point directives
    Over 90 k people leave Kathmandu Valley
    Over 90 k people leave Kathmandu Valley
    Nepal-Myanmar diplomatic relations enters 60th year
    Nepal-Myanmar diplomatic relations enters 60th year
    NIBL’s Duwakot extension counter comes into operation
    NIBL’s Duwakot extension counter comes into operation
    NIBL’s extension counter in Duwakot, Bhaktapur
    NIBL’s extension counter in Duwakot, Bhaktapur

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology