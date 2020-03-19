Manakamna Cable Car suspends service

Kathmandu, 19 March : In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Manakamana Cable Car service will remain shut from March 21 to April 12 to According to Executive Director of Manakamana Dharsan Pvt Ltd. Rajesh Babu Shrestha, the company has decided to halt its services considering the possible spread of COVID-19. “‘ Precaution is imperative and we have decided to cease the operation for the time being,” he told People’s Review.

People’s News Monitoring Service