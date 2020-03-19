  • Thursday 19th March 2020
People's Review

Manakamna Cable Car suspends service

  • Published on: March 19, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 19 March : In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Manakamana Cable Car service will remain shut from March 21 to April  12 to According to Executive Director of Manakamana Dharsan Pvt Ltd. Rajesh Babu Shrestha, the company has decided to halt its services considering the possible spread of COVID-19. “‘ Precaution is imperative and we have decided to cease the operation for the time being,” he told People’s Review.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Manakamna Cable Car suspends service
    Manakamna Cable Car suspends service
    Govt to offer jobs under PMEP
    Govt to offer jobs under PMEP
    “China out of danger, precaution needed to become safe from India”
    “China out of danger, precaution needed to become safe from India”
    ADB and UNDP partner with AEPC
    ADB and UNDP partner with AEPC
    House session stalled till 26 March
    House session stalled till 26 March
    Parliamentary Committee issues10-point directives
    Parliamentary Committee issues10-point directives
    Over 90 k people leave Kathmandu Valley
    Over 90 k people leave Kathmandu Valley
    Nepal-Myanmar diplomatic relations enters 60th year
    Nepal-Myanmar diplomatic relations enters 60th year
    NIBL’s Duwakot extension counter comes into operation
    NIBL’s Duwakot extension counter comes into operation
    NIBL’s extension counter in Duwakot, Bhaktapur
    NIBL’s extension counter in Duwakot, Bhaktapur

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology