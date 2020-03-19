Movement of people to be barred from Indo-Nepal border

Kathmandu, 19 March : After imposing a ban on arrival of people from around five dozen countries in Europe, West Asia, and the Gulf, the government of Nepal is planning to bar the human movement via Nepal-India border points. It will be the government’s latest move in its bid to protect its citizens from the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. According to media reports, even if the government blocks the human movement, it will continue letting vehicles carry essential goods from India to Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service