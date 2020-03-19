NC leaders in race to capture party

By Our Reporter

Dispute in the Nepali Congress has spilled again with rival factions challenging every decision of party president Sher Bahadur Deuba.

After Deuba took disciplinary actions against the leaders who were accused of not cooperating with the official candidates during the 2017 elections, it has caused a rift within the party.

When Deuba took action against popular leaders like Puskar Ojha on the accusation of playing a role to defeat his wife Arzoo Rana in Kailali, many workers and carders and sympathizers of the party got irked with the move, because Ojha was a senior leader who had spent eight years in jail for his involvement in democratic movement whereas Arzoo’s relation with the party was only after her marriage with Deuba.

Senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel and others have strongly opposed the move stating that all leaders accused of sabotaging should not be punished putting them in the same box.

Likewise, the difference between Deuba and party general secretary Dr Sashank Koirala widened after Deuba removed Nawalparasi president of the party. Dr Koirala opposed the move in written.

Meanwhile, the enmity between Deuba and Dr Shekhar Koirala widened after the former tried to restrict the latter from visiting the districts and meeting party workers. Koirala is now on district visit, meeting leaders and addressing training, but Deuba instructed party spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma to phone Koirala and remind the party decision to halt all meetings and gatherings citing COVID-19 fear.

Deuba had already irked the rival factions by making nominations in the party departments and central committee after the completion of his four-year term in the office. And disciplinary action has further fueled the dispute.