Nepal-Myanmar diplomatic relations enters 60th year

  • Published on: March 19, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 19 March : On the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Bidya Devi Bhandari and Win Myint, President of Myanmar exchanged message of felicitations expressing happiness over the state of Nepal-Myanmar bilateral relations.Separately, Prime Minister Mr. K P Sharma Oli and Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of Myanmar also exchanged message of felicitations. In the messages, the leaders of the two countries have expressed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust, understanding and cooperation. Nepal and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar established diplomatic relations on 19 March 1960.

