Nepali colleges sending money abroad illegally

Kathmandu, 19 March: Nepali colleges running under affiliation with foreign educational institutions have found sending money abroad illegally.

Colleges, without permission of the Education Ministry and Nepal Rastra Bank, are sending money abroad, according to Kantipur daily.

In an investigation by the Education Ministry, British, Shillington, Herald colleges in Kathmandu, Maryland in Biratnagar, Itahari International in Itahari and Informatics in Pokhara are sending money abroad illegally.

These colleges have not paid 2 percent educational tax and 15 percent TDS to the government.

People’s News Monitoring Service