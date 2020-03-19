  • Thursday 19th March 2020
People's Review

NIBL’s Duwakot extension counter comes into operation

  • Published on: March 19, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 19 March : Nepal Investment Bank Limited has expanded its operation with an additional extension counter at Duwakot, Changunarayan Municipality, Province No. 3. The newly opened extension counter is located at Ward No. 3. Duwakot is surrounded by Bhaktapur Municipality in south and Madhyapur Thimi Municipality in west. It is about 20 km away from the centre of Kathmandu. Duwakot will run as a full-fledged extension counter to cater the local demand.
    It is NIBL’s 17th extension counter, inaugurated with the aim to aid financial accessibility to our customers and widen financial literacy throughout. NIBL has been catering to its customer from 82 branches, 124 ATMs, 17 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 56 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication – Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A+.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

