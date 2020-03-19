  • Thursday 19th March 2020
People's Review

Over 90 k people leave Kathmandu Valley

  • Published on: March 19, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 19 March : People have started leaving Kathmandu Valley due to fear of COVID-19 which is spreading across the world in recent period. A total of 18,180 public vehicles carrying passengers have entered Kathmandu Valley via different check points till today since yesterday. Similarly, 18,441 public vehicles left the valley. More than 90,000 people have left Kathmandu Valley on a single day as against 80,000 on other normal days.

    According to the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, the number of people leaving Kathmandu Valley for their hometown via Nagdhunga, Jagati, Pharping and Nagarjun check points is increasing in recent period as compared to previous days. A large number of people had gathered at New Bus Park, Old Bus Park, Koteshwor and Kalanki areas early from this morning to leave Kathmandu Valley.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

     

     

     

    Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Federation of Nepali Transport Entrepreneurs, Saroj Sitaula, urged passengers travelling in public vehicles to use facemask mandatorily.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Manakamna Cable Car suspends service
    Manakamna Cable Car suspends service
    Govt to offer jobs under PMEP
    Govt to offer jobs under PMEP
    “China out of danger, precaution needed to become safe from India”
    “China out of danger, precaution needed to become safe from India”
    ADB and UNDP partner with AEPC
    ADB and UNDP partner with AEPC
    House session stalled till 26 March
    House session stalled till 26 March
    Parliamentary Committee issues10-point directives
    Parliamentary Committee issues10-point directives
    Over 90 k people leave Kathmandu Valley
    Over 90 k people leave Kathmandu Valley
    Nepal-Myanmar diplomatic relations enters 60th year
    Nepal-Myanmar diplomatic relations enters 60th year
    NIBL’s Duwakot extension counter comes into operation
    NIBL’s Duwakot extension counter comes into operation
    NIBL’s extension counter in Duwakot, Bhaktapur
    NIBL’s extension counter in Duwakot, Bhaktapur

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology