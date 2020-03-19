Over 90 k people leave Kathmandu Valley

Kathmandu, 19 March : People have started leaving Kathmandu Valley due to fear of COVID-19 which is spreading across the world in recent period. A total of 18,180 public vehicles carrying passengers have entered Kathmandu Valley via different check points till today since yesterday. Similarly, 18,441 public vehicles left the valley. More than 90,000 people have left Kathmandu Valley on a single day as against 80,000 on other normal days.

According to the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, the number of people leaving Kathmandu Valley for their hometown via Nagdhunga, Jagati, Pharping and Nagarjun check points is increasing in recent period as compared to previous days. A large number of people had gathered at New Bus Park, Old Bus Park, Koteshwor and Kalanki areas early from this morning to leave Kathmandu Valley.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Federation of Nepali Transport Entrepreneurs, Saroj Sitaula, urged passengers travelling in public vehicles to use facemask mandatorily.