Parliamentary Committee issues10-point directives

Kathmandu, 19 March : The Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee under the House of the Representatives has issued a 10-point directive to the government to be prevent possible infection of COVID-19. Today’s meeting of the committee issued such directives including making arrangement of ICU and isolation ward at health institutions across the country as per the population density, providing medical equipment to test coronavirus and making arrangement to stock medicines.

Similarly, making ICU and isolation units to prevent coronavirus infection by maintaining necessary coordination among government, community and private hospitals, making arrangement to test COVID-19 infection and to carry out its treatment in all seven states are other directives.The 10-point directive also includes to pay special attention on safety of doctors by increasing their morale to fight against COVID-19 by forming medical specialist group in very health institution.

People’s News Monitoring Service