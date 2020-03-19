Speaker and NA Chair lock horns

Kathmandu, 19 March : The differences between Speaker Agni Sapkota and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Timalsina have come to the fore with the latter boycotting the meeting called by Sapkota on Wednesday. Speaker Sapkota had called the meeting of the chairs of different House committees and National Assembly chairman for discussion on Wednesday. But Timalsina sent a message stating that he cannot attend the meeting and went ahead and asked chairs of committees under the National Assembly to not attend the meeting.

According to media reports, Chair Timalsina has reservations over the appointment of acting General Secretary at the Federal Parliament without his knowledge by Speaker Sapkota.

People’s News Monitoring Service