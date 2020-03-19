Will COVID-19 revive SAARC?

By Our Reporter

In a dramatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the importance of the regional body, SAARC, whose 19th summit has been stalled for four years due to Indian animosity towards Pakistan where the summit was to be held. He proposed to use SAARC to fight against COVID-19 and all leaders held a video conference as proposed by him.

In the video conference held Sunday, the SAARC level leaders discussed about the global threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Highlighting the efforts taken by them in national level, all the member states called for each other’s coordination and collaboration in preventing and curing the pandemic.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, though was not well after his kidney transplant, also took part in the video conference.

PM Oli joined the video conference from Action Room, based at the office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Singha Durbar.

Speaking in the video conference, PM Oli thanked PM Modi for taking the important and timely initiative.

“Nepal, until now has experienced only one confirmed case of COVID-19, which has already been cured,” said PM Oli. “Nepal has remained alert by taking several preventive measures to combat the pandemic.”

Efforts in national and personal level are being taken nationwide to prevent the fallout of the virus in Nepal.

PM Oli sad that multi-agency coordination committees were set up in the central, provincial and local levels to expand the government’s initiative for combating the virus.

PM Oli also mentioned the measures taken by the Nepal government to prevent the break out of pandemic viz. suspension of issuance of work permit for Nepali workers in foreign land, health screening of international passengers at the airport itself, provision of self-quarantine and enhancement of quarantine and isolation wards hospitals of all provinces, by providing them with necessary incentives.

The video conference was held after the SAARC members states agreed to battle with the pandemic in close coordination with each other.

Discussion through video conference was proposed by Indian PM Narendra Modi to discuss the joint strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Likewise, Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan said, “To battle the pandemic is an uphill task as our enemy isn’t visible. The virus is challenging the entire globe without any geographical boundaries.”

Tshering said that the aftermath of the pandemic was likely to affect the vulnerable economies of the world.

All the representatives of the SAARC member states proposed to coordinate with each other and to share the resources, experts and experiences, in line with the guidelines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This was the first meeting of the SAARC member states after the 2014 summit held in Nepal’s Kathmandu.

Speaking at the video conference, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi offered to establish a COVID-19 emergency fund.

“India offers to establish a COVID-19 emergency fund, based on voluntary contribution from all of us,” said PM Modi. “India offers 10 Million USD for the fund and any member state can use the fund to meet the cost during immediate action to fight the deadly virus.”

PM Modi further proposed to assemble a rapid response team of doctors and required equipment at regional level, along with online training programmes for emergency response team to raise their competencies.

Responding to PM Modi’s offer, PM KP Sharma Oli said, “PM Modi’s offer to establish SAARC Emergency Medical Center, supported by strong funding mechanism would be desirable.”

“Modi’s proposal is welcomed and Nepal will also join soon in this fund,” said PM Oli.