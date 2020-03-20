All courts including SC to remain shut

Kathmandu, 20 March :The full court of the Supreme Court (SC) has decided to shut down courts across the country. A full court meeting chaired by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana on Friday decided to suspend the court’s activities for two weeks in view of the fast-spreading coronavirus. According to SC, all the courts across the country will remain shut until April 4 as part of preparations to prevent the possible spread of the novel virus.

People’s News Monitoring Service