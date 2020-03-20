Earthquake jolts Kathmandu

Kathmandu, 20 March: Minor earthquake jolted Kathmandu Valley at 7.20 am this morning. Jolt was experienced for some seconds, reports Annapurna Post daily.
March 20, 2020

