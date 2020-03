Kathmandu, 20 March : The upcoming elections of the Federation of Nepali Chambers of Commerce and Industry has been rescheduled in the wake of a government request to put off all public events and gatherings so as to avoid the fear of novel coronavirus spread.The election was scheduled to be held on April 10 and 11. Now, the election has been scheduled for May 20 and 21, according to former president Pashupati Murarka.

