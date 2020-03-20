  • Friday 20th March 2020
Foreigners defy govt directives of self-quarantine

  • Published on: March 20, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 20 March : Foreigners arriving in Nepal after March 16 are found not complying with mandatory 14-day self-quarantine measures enforced by the government to curb the possible spread of coronavirus. According to media reports, nine Italian tourists who arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday were planning to fly to Pokhara on Thursday, thereby not complying with the self-quarantine provision. The government too has not cross-checked the implementation of such provision.

