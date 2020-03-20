  • Friday 20th March 2020
Foreigners from 66 countries restricted entering Nepal from midnight today

  • Published on: March 20, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 20 March: As efforts for curbing coronavirus outbreak, the government has decided to restrict entry of citizens from 66 nations including Europe and West Asia. This provision will be effective from midnight today.

    Nepalis staying in these restricted countries will also be restricted to enter Nepal. Also, foreigners from other countries should not travel via transit to these restricted countries.

    The government has asked Nepalis staying in foreign countries to stay safely and maintain necessary precaution in the country they are staying.

    Chinese, Indian and nationals from East Asian countries are not restricted to travel Nepal.

