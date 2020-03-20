Government preparing for lockdown, if needed

Kathmandu, 20 March: In preparation to fight against coronavirus breakout, the government is all set to lockdown affected cities and areas if needed.

As India, having borders opened with Nepal, has already affected from coronavirus outbreak and also WHO has listed Nepal among the countries at high risk of coronavirus outbreak, the government has prepared to lockdown affected cities or areas in case of breakout of the disease.

Meanwhile, Nepal has desired to close down Nepal-India international borders for some time. Nepal has already written a letter to India with the proposal of closure of the borders with India, according to the Foreign Ministry sources.

People’s News Monitoring Service