  Friday 20th March 2020
People's Review

Hyatt and Dwarik’s hotel announce closure

  • Published on: March 20, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 20 March :As the government has banned the entry of all the foreigners in the county to prevent spread of coronavirus, tourism industries have been suffering a lot and hotels are hit very hard.  In absence of guests, hotels are compelled to shut down one after another. Hyatt Regency and Dwarika Hotel has announced to shut down the hotels. Hotel Hyatt Regency will be shut down for six weeks. Hotel Soaltee also announced to shut down one of its wing indefinitely.

